James C. Duxbury, 88 of Northfield/Hixton passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System Eau Claire Hospital. He was born in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, June 16, 1934 to Raymond and Lida (Holmgreen) Duxbury.
James graduated from Hixton High School in 1953, then married Betty Lou Mitskogen later that year at the church parsonage in Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin. Together they raised three daughters, Jo Ann, Faith, and Betsy. He worked at Whitehall packing until they closed. And then at Nelson Muffler in Black River Falls, retiring at the age of 75.
He was a quiet man who enjoyed gardening and reading about history. He took pride in keeping up his yardwork, especially mowing the lawn on his tractor.
James is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Lou, daughters, Jo Ann Fuerbringer and Betsy Duxbury, grandchildren, Kirsten (Thomas) Wagner and Brent (Celeste) Fuerbringer, great grandchildren, Grant, Landon, Theodore Wagner and Mira Fuerbringer. Also survived by one sister, Barbara (Gary) Humphrey, sister-in-law, Phyllis Duxbury and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Faith Esser, brothers, Larry and Stephen Duxbury, sister-in-law, Jerilyn Duxbury.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Upper Pigeon Creek Lutheran Church in the township of Northfield with Pastor Dave Christianson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Interment at Upper Pigeon Creek Cemetery. Please join the family for continued fellowship and a luncheon in the church hall after services are complete.
The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.
