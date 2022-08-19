James Patrick Egan, aged 85, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at Mayo Health Systems-Eau Claire.
James was born in Chicago Illinois, where he grew up with his Parents Michael and Mary,(both proud of being Irish Immigrants). James grew up with his three Sisters: Margret, Beatrice and Patricia.
James went to Purdue University where he earned his Master’s Degree in Economics. He was then very proud to earn his Doctorate Degree(PHD) through Syracuse, NY. He went on to work at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire as an Economics Professor. Also, upon retirement James worked for Lincoln Financial as an advisor. James raised two children; Michael and Katherine.
James had a particular interest in reading books, but his main joy was traveling. He loved everything Railroads, and rode trains throughout the world.
James was survived in life by: his Children Michael (Monica), and Katherine (Tuck) sister Beatrice and her children, Eileen, Eddie, Kevin, and Brian. Also, his Sister Patricia along with husband Gerald Gutek and their children, Jennifer and Laura. Also, the children of Marge and Jack, Andrew and Kathleen Ringmann.
James was preceded in death by His Sister Marge along with her husband Jack Ringman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the website of the ALS Association.
A Memorial Mass for James and his beloved wife Marilyn (who passed away days after) will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 12 noon, at the Newman Catholic Parish at the Ecumenical Religious Center, 110 Garfield Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Immediately following the service, inurnment will take place at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. A visitation will take place on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Please use the Hibbard Parking Lot on the corner of Garfield Ave. and State St. for the funeral.