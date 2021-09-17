James (Jim) Michael Eisold walked on to his next adventure on Monday September 13, 2021. He was born on September 2, 1959 to James (Big Jim) and Gloria Eisold.
His sisters and brothers will miss him deeply: Sharon Eisold, Karen (Gary) Barneson, Pat (Mark) Wilkie, Connie Laney-Sirronen, Scott (Barb) Eisold, and Mike Eisold. He is also survived by many nieces and nephew.
Jim was a kind and generous person. A man who appreciated everything.
The two proudest joys in his life were his son, Zachary James, and his daughter, Megan Ann.
Jim was an amazing and engaged Dad, who really and truly loved his children. He was always there for their friends. Everyone’s dad.
Jim was a car enthusiast and collector. He taught so many people over the years about mechanics, his knowledge was vast, and he was generous sharing it with whomever needed a hand. It truly was his passion. He enjoyed attending car shows, especially in his 1961 Chrysler Newport.
Jim was a friend to everyone. He is the definition of a ‘good guy’. No matter the time or the place, he was always there with a smile on his face, a joke to tell, or a helping hand.
Jim’s legacy will always live on through his son, Zach. Jim’s kind heartedness, humor, and gentle spirit will shine on through him.
Jim is being reunited on the other side with his precious daughter, Megan. To know that they are together is a comfort to many.
His parents, Jim and Gloria, along with his step father, Max Anderson, and his brother in law, Gary Laney, are meeting him with open arms.
Enjoy a long cruise on a smooth road and keep his memory in your heart.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor Nathan Anderson officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
