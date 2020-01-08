James Edward Erdman, age 83, passed away on January 4th. 2020 He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy and his parents Otto & Hethel Erdman. He is survived by his sister Dorothy Englund of Bluffton, South Carolina, his nephew, Steve Englund (Roxanne) 3 children, Julia, Dan & David Englund of McLean, VA, a niece Sheri Englund (Luke Keller) & their daughter Amelia Keller from Ithaca, NY and several cousins. He was a graduate of Memorial High School and proudly served in the US army. He worked for Calvary Pentecostal Tabernacle in Richmond Virginia.
James Erdman
To plant a tree in memory of James Erdman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.