James Richard Erickson, age 67, peacefully passed away at his home on August 5, 2020. His beloved family was by his side to see him cross the finish line in his battle against Parkinsons disease and multiple myeloma.
Jim was born on October 23, 1952, to David O. and Katherine (Price) Erickson in Stanley, WI. He attended Stanley-Boyd area schools all his life, graduating in 1970. During his time in high school he participated in several sports, including football, baseball, basketball, and track, with football being his favorite. He continued to be one of Stanley-Boyds biggest fans, attending football games until he became physically unable to do so. His love of sports continued after high school when he played on several softball and bowling leagues and coached his sons T-ball teams. He was also a lifetime Wisconsin sports fan, cheering on the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, and Bucks. In addition to sports, Jim enjoyed deer and turkey hunting.
On August 16, 1975, he married Robin Herman at St. Bernards Catholic Church in Thorp, WI. They remained loving companions for nearly forty-five years. Milwaukee, WI, became their home for a few years when Jim worked in construction. They later moved to Eau Claire, where Jim worked at Farm and Fleet, followed by his employment with the United States Postal Service. Jim was the beloved mailman on his walking route in Eau Claires Third Ward for 22 years, after which he had a driving route in Altoona; he retired in 2012. During his time working at the post office, he came to know and had great affection for residents on his route, many of whom became Jims lifelong friends. He particularly enjoyed seeing the residents children as they grew and eventually graduated from high school.
Jim’s absolute passion was classic rock. He and Robin attended almost 150 concerts through the years. Jim had a phenomenal memory for song lyrics and artists names, probably due to his having a collection of over 400 music CDs.
He will also be forever remembered for many other things, including taking on family members and friends in cribbage and poker games. He had a wonderful sense of humor and especially enjoyed watching his favorite TV show, Saturday Night Live. Food — sweets in particular--was one of his true pleasures. Most of all, though, Jim was a devoted family man; he never complained, even during the most difficult days of his declining health.
He is survived by and will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Robin, and his two sons, Mark (Jess) Erickson of Chippewa Falls, and Nick Erickson of Eau Claire. He is further survived by three very special granddaughters, Grace, Josephine, and Madeline; one step-granddaughter, Samantha; and two step-great grandchildren, Lily and Rory. Other survivors include his sister Ellen (Bill) Babbit of Thorp, WI; Beth Young (Glenn Smith) of Stanley, WI; nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many friends. Jim is also survived by his most loyal and loving dog, Lowie, recliner companion and fierce defender.
Preceding Jim in death were his parents; brother, Dennis; sister-in-law, Susan Erickson; one who was thought of as a sister-in-law, Sue Meyers; mother and father-in-law (Robert and Colleen Herman); beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to Drs. Sandeep Basu, Zach Wilson, and Sakti Chakabarti; the many angels in the Albert Dunlap Cancer Care Center; and hospice nurses Felicia and Shannon. You will always be remembered for your excellent, compassionate care; second to none, you will always have a special and lasting place in our hearts. We would also like to thank Father James Kurzynski of St. Olaf Parish for his spiritual guidance and kindness.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation ServicesCelebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive in Altoona; behind Charter Spectrum), with Father James Kurzynski officiating. This service will be broadcasted live on Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. -1:30 p.m at the Celebration of Life Center.
Everyone is expected to wear masks per our state mandate. Masks will not be provided. Memorials may be made to the family.
Chippewa Valley Cremation ServicesCelebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.