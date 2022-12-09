James “Jim” Robert Fenno, 79, died on November 2, 2022, while in hospice care at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home after a long and valiant battle with lung cancer.

Jim was born in Milwaukee, WI, on August 10th, 1943, to the late Attorney Robert Ray and Lorraine (Hardtke) Fenno. He graduated from Shorewood High School, Shorewood, WI, in 1961, studied at UW-Milwaukee, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1966 with a degree in Pharmacy. Jim married his sweetheart, Jane Helen Stenerson, on October 15, 1966, in Milwaukee, WI, and worked as a hospital pharmacist in Appleton, WI, from 1968-1974. He then returned to Madison where he completed a 3-year pharmacy residency. Graduating in 1977, he accepted the Director of Pharmacy position at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls, WI, where he worked for 32 years, retiring in 2008.

