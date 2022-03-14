James Phillip Flaten, age 63, of Eau Claire passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. James was born on December 16, 1958, in Washburn, WI, to Rev. Irwin and Edith Flaten.
When Jim was a little boy the family moved to Colfax, where he graduated high school and then went on to technical school. Jim worked in the Twin Cities area for a few years, and then moved back to the Eau Claire area and worked at Perkins. He also worked as a security guard at Menards and later worked for Menards until he retired in 2014.
Family was very important to him. Jim enjoyed his dogs, Harvey and Duke, watching movies, the Packers, wrestling, fishing and spending time at Lake Superior.
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 34 years, Barbara; son, Carl of Elk Mound; daughter, Kayla (Rodney) Shafer of Altoona; grandchildren, Skyler, Mason and Emily; brothers, Paul (Connie) of Benson, MN, Daniel (Yvette) of Eau Claire, Timothy (Sara) of Richland, WA, and Mark (Lisa Novotny) of Golden Valley, MN; mother-in-law, Lorna Koltermann of Trempealeau; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Bonnie (Marvin) Schlesser of Galesville, Diane (Greg) Redsten of Galesville, Debbie (Mark) Vangl of Sussex, Ronald (Kim) Peplinski of Oak Creek, David Peplinski of Trempealeau, Kenny (Rhonda) Peplinski of Houston, MN, and Lori (Shannon) Fuselier of Sparta. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irwin and Edith; father-in-law, David Peplinski; and his step-father-in-law, Cliff Koltermann, and other family members.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
The family would like to thank the staff on the 4th floor at the Marshfield Medical Center.