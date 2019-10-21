James Gannon

On October 10th, 2019 our brother Jim lost his battle with lung cancer.
Jim was born February 26th, 1955 in Chippewa Falls to Robert and Beverly Gannon.
He grew up in what is now the Village of Hallie. He attended 9th Ward School and graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1974. He attended vocational college for a short time. Jim worked for Nelson’s Sport Center, High Rev, and with Mark Rosen for a few years. In his later years he was employed with BFI Garbage Disposal, which kept changing its name through the years.
He is survived by his brothers, Paul (Rhonda), Mark (Becky); sister, Dawn (Jack) Connell; nephews, Warren, Ed, and Jacob; nieces, Corena, Jill, and Sarah.
There will be a visitation held on Thursday October 24th from 4-7 PM at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona). Services will be held on Friday October 25th at 11:00 AM at Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel. Pastor Jeff Carlson will be officiating.
Stokes Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.