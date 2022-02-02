James “Jim” Paul Garnett left on his final trip on January 29, 2022. He was 74. Jim spent many years (on the road) between their homes in Arizona and Wisconsin, choosing to spend this last year with his wife in Eau Claire.
His last year gave him many challenges health-wise, Covid-19 being only one of them. With the loss of his sight, he also was blessed to spend time reconnecting with family.
Jim drove trucks for many years, starting at Menards and ending with River City Transport. In 2004 they bought apartments in Phoenix, AZ, which he managed until 2017. At that time, he discovered he enjoyed doing security for Capitol Guard.
Jim was reunited with his wife, Karen, on his 40th birthday and they spent 34 more years together before he passed. At that time, their family expanded to include their five children and later many special children as they included foster children in their world.
Jim was grateful for the amazing care provided by his wife Karen, his children, and friend Bianca Roby. Further appreciation needs to be extended to Recover Health, who provided support for his recovery, and Mayo Hospice, who made his final wishes to stay at home possible.
Jim is survived by his wife, Karen; his siblings, Larry (Karen), Gary (Shelly), Daryl (Julie) and DiAnna (Lloyd); his children, James (Marilyn), Wendy (Gene), Charlie, Randy (Stevie) and Jeff. Further survived by his grandchildren, Angie (Greg), Zandria (Josh), Jesse, Tabitha, Victoria, Taylin, Clifford, Ella, Tatum, Jerri, Brock; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Fiona; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul (Bud) and Pearline Garnett.
Smith Funeral Chapel will host the final gathering on Saturday, February 5, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until noon, followed by a service in the chapel at noon. Following the service, a lunch and opportunity to share memories will be held at the VFW Post 7232, 2900 W. Folsom Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.
The family requests memorials to the VFW or a charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of James Garnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.