Girard photo.jpg

James Girard

James (Jim) William Girard, 88, passed away on April 2, 2023, in Eau Claire, WI. Jim was born on March 30, 1935 in Phillips, WI. He married his high school sweetheart Joyce Harwood and went on to be a radio announcer and disc jockey for several radio stations where he did broadcasting, advertising and even had his own show called “Nite Watch.” While a disc jockey in Rice Lake, he and Joyce had their first son, Jay. He later left his disc jockey career for insurance, where he settled in Eau Claire and had his second son, Jan. Jim worked for Metropolitan Life and retired 39 years later. One of his biggest accomplishments was being a life member of the MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) and was so grateful for all of his wonderful clients. At retirement, he and Joyce enjoyed 27 years of winter months in Naples, Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of James Girard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you