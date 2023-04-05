James Girard

James (Jim) William Girard, 88, passed away on April 2, 2023, in Eau Claire, WI. Jim was born on March 30, 1935 in Phillips, WI. He married his high school sweetheart Joyce Harwood and went on to be a radio announcer and disc jockey for several radio stations where he did broadcasting, advertising and even had his own show called “Nite Watch.” While a disc jockey in Rice Lake, he and Joyce had their first son, Jay. He later left his disc jockey career for insurance, where he settled in Eau Claire and had his second son, Jan. Jim worked for Metropolitan Life and retired 39 years later. One of his biggest accomplishments was being a life member of the MDRT (Million Dollar Round Table) and was so grateful for all of his wonderful clients. At retirement, he and Joyce enjoyed 27 years of winter months in Naples, Florida.
Jim will always be remembered as a great athlete (baseball), extremely hard worker, active participant in the church choir and a dedicated Catholic. He was very generous to his family, and he loved to be on the water either boating or fishing with his boys. He loved his two boys more than anything in the world.
Jim is survived by his two sons Jay (Deborah) Girard of Eau Claire and Jan Girard of Colfax, 2 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Preceding his death was his wife, Joyce Girard.
At this time no service will be held. The Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.
