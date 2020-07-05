James Girolamo

James “Jim” Girolamo, long-time resident of Eleva, WI died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 1, 2020 at the age of 70.
Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cynthia (Cindy); his children, Troy Girolamo, Teri (Paul) Otte, Laura Girolamo, Whitney Girolamo and Annette (Jason) Girolamo; his grandchildren, Georgia and Samuel; his brother, John Girolamo; and sisters, Audrey McKnight and Roseann Prachar.
Jim was born in Eau Claire, WI to John and Clara Girolamo. He graduated from Regis High School and served in the Army Reserve for six years. He married Cynthia Richardson on December 2, 1972. Together they dairy farmed for 21 years and raised their five children. After retiring from farming he and Cindy purchased and operated a local bar and restaurant in Eau Claire. Family, friends and farming were the most important to him.
Jim had a strong love of family and felt blessed every time they could all be together. He enjoyed classic cars, fixing vintage tractors, and telling old stories. Everyone who knew Jim counted on him for advice, a helping hand, or a good laugh. He believed in community and America’s Heartland.
A celebration of life will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Phoenix Park, 330 Riverfront Terrace, Eau Claire, WI, with Pastor Mark Schwinn officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the park. Interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com