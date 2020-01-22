James A. Graves, 61, of Rock Falls, passed away in hospice care on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
James Arthur Graves, son of Robert and Patricia (Pope) Graves was born Feb. 1, 1958, in Minnesota. Other than his time spent in the Army, Jim lived all of his life in the rural Rock Falls area.
After attending Durand High School, Jim served an 8 year enlistment in the U.S. Army. While in the service he married Linda Jackson on July 24, 1976, in Rock Falls. After his honorable discharge he returned to Rock Falls, and worked as a machinist, mechanic and welder at Remington Auto Salvage, Sears, Myer Utility Structures out of Hager City, and Cliff Industrial of Eau Claire.
Jim loved fishing, hunting, boating, camping, riding ATVs, traveling through the United States, and spending time with family and friends. Jim lived life to the fullest and when stricken with cancer he was unwilling to give up and fought with grace and dignity to the end.
Jim will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda; 2 sons, Michael (Carrie) Graves of Glenwood City, Marcus Graves of Rock Falls; 2 grandchildren, Elijah Obermueller and Easten Graves; mother, Patricia Biesterveld of Meridean; 2 brothers, David Biesterveld (Sharene) of Rock Falls, Alan (Sue) Biesterveld of Eau Claire; sister, Kathy (Jim) Buse of Augusta; special friends, Tim and Jean Eisold of Eau Claire, Eric Theis of Augusta; dog Tina; and other relatives.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Robert; and sister Ann Biesterveld.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel at 2222 London Road in Eau Claire, where a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the chapel, followed by a lunch. The family is also assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.