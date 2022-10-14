James “Jim” Edward Griese, age 80, of Altoona, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born August 17, 1942, to the late Lloyd Sr. and Clara (Becker) Griese in Eau Claire, WI.
Jim married Gloria Sedahl on July 8, 1967, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI. He lived in Altoona, WI, all his life, graduating from Altoona in 1960. He had many hobbies that included hunting, fishing, water skiing, driving by your house — yes, you … especially if you were having a thrift sale — and spending time on Lake Altoona with family and his many friends. Jim was an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He loved his Brewers, Packers, and Badgers.
Jim was well known as “the best painter around” when he worked for Neil’s Body Shop in Altoona. He was a bar owner/operator of the 400 Club for 21 years, a pharmacy courier for Dunham Express, which he loved, a custodian for Hutchinson Technology in Eau Claire, and a jack of all trades for his family, friends, and anyone he met.
Jim is survived by his wife, Gloria; one daughter, Terri (Josh) Welke; two very special grandsons, Chance and Chase Zimmerman, who he loved with all his heart; five sisters-in-law, Sandy (Ron) Dreger, Debi Zich, Nancy (Jim) Hoyt, Pauline Dedrickson (Curt), Pam (Jeff) Bauer; six brothers-in-law, Robert (Beth) Sedahl, Curt Sedahl, Raymond (Lisa) Sedahl, David (Pam) Sedahl, Richard (Dawn) Sedahl, and Mike (Judy) Sedahl; one cousin, Patty Cigan; and one sister-in-law, Eileen Griese. Also by three generations of nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Sr. and Clara (Becker) Griese; two brothers, Lloyd Jr. (Bud) and Thomas Griese; mother-in-law, Betty Sedahl, father-in-law, Morris (Swede) Sedahl, brother-in-law, Donny Zich, niece, Christy Dreger, and cousin, Bill Cigan.
The family would like to send a big “Thank You!” to the staff of Mayo Clinic Health System for the extra special care they extended to Jim and his family. He was very well taken care of and tried to set up every pretty nurse with his grandsons.
Memorial Services for Jim will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona, with Pastor James Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Celebration of Life Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving Jim’s family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
