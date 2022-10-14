James “Jim” Edward Griese, age 80, of Altoona, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.

He was born August 17, 1942, to the late Lloyd Sr. and Clara (Becker) Griese in Eau Claire, WI.

To plant a tree in memory of James Griese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you