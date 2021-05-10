James R. Hallbeck, 93, of Bayport, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2021, at Croixdale. Born in Olney, IL to Earl and Celeste Hallbeck he lived most of his life in Eau Claire WI.
Jim was a clever and creative man who enjoyed the process of architecture, commercial and residential construction as well as being an entrepreneur. He grew up and went to school at Champaign, IL. Jim married Ruth St. John on August 19, 1950, in Champaign, IL. He graduated from the University of Illinois. As an Architect, his design/build firm was well-known throughout the Upper Midwest. An Army veteran, he served as a Sergeant in the Army Corps of Engineers during the Korean War.
Jim was extremely loving and proud of his three children, Scott Hallbeck (Robin), of Hudson WI, Jeff Hallbeck (Diane) of Hudson WI, and Carolyn Pidgeon (James) of Red Lodge MT. He is also survived by two brothers, Joseph Hallbeck of Champaign, IL and Paul Hallbeck of Prescott, AZ as well as his many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family plans a private ceremony at a future date.
