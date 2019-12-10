James Halvorsen

James Ronald Halvorsen (Harvey the Dancing Bear) of Eau Claire, WI passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. He was 66 years old.
Jim was born November 12, 1953 in Salina, Kansas to the late Ronald and Nancy (Ness) Halvorsen of Eau Claire, WI. He attended and graduated from North High School in 1972. Jim worked at Eau Claire Waste Research and Reclamation from August 1974 from which he retired in 2005.
Jim always had a story to tell and brought smiles to all the faces who knew him. He enjoyed family, fishing and hunting, and socializing with his many friends and relatives. Jim especially enjoyed spending time with his cousin Ronnie, his wife Vicki, and their family at their cabin on Rock Lake. Harv took pride in being in the Drum and Bugle Corps. He was an avid lover of Harley Davidson, and could be seen riding his treasured Harley motorcycle.
Jim is survived by his children, Nadia (Nick) Kotek, Amanda Schaefer, Leslie (Tommy) Schaefer, and Ben (Sarah) Halvorsen; brother, Dave (Mary) Halvorsen; five grandchildren, Kahlan, Kaiyana, Tramarius, Carson, and Chloe. He is further survived by his nephew, Jesse Halvorsen, and his nieces, Heather and Shannon Halvorsen, and other relatives.
Jim’s Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from noon-4, at VFW 1300 Starr Avenue, Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The family asks for people attending to write down a story or memory that can be shared. These memories will be made into a book for the family.