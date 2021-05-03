James Duane Hoff, age 78, of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday, April 27th 2021 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
James was born on March 31st, 1943 to Agnes (Hrubesch) and John (Jack) Hoff in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1961. James entered military service with the United States Navy July 5th, 1961 at Great Lakes Illinois Naval Station. He then entered Hospital Corps School May of 1962 until September of 1962, which he successfully completed Basic Hospital Corps School. He was stationed at USNAS Oceana, Virginia Beach, Virginia with H Division aboard the USS Northampton CC1, served active duty until July of 1965 and finished his military service with two years inactive reserve and received an honorable discharge. He worked many years at Indian Head Warehouse and in later years at Hutchinson Technology. He loved to fish, camp, play horseshoe and watch the Packers. He created award winning cross stitch pictures and built most of his own furniture.
James is deeply missed by his daughter Kristine (Matt) Froseth; step daughters: Beth (Glenn) Willers, Jane (John) Fisher, Michele (Dan) Dalton, Tiffany Pollock; grandchildren: Marissa (Jessy), Samantha (Nick), Tyler (Jessica), Brady, Emily, Ashley (Andrew), Jessica, Cameron, Evan, Chandler; and 10 great grandchildren.
In addition, he is survived by his loving siblings Audrey Olbrantz, Arlene Brant, twin sister Joyce (Don) Redman, Linda (Sue), Carolyn (Steve) Lindow; many nieces, nephews and cousins; his friends in Christ at West Ridge Church; and his beloved dog Jake.
James is preceded in death by his parents John and Agnes; loving wife Lucy Hoff; step son Glen Motycka; sister Janet Horigan; brothers in law: Gerald Horigan, Kenneth Brant and Joseph Olbrantz; and niece Juanita Brant.
A celebration of life, open to the public, will be held at the Brackett American Legion at 1950 Beaver Creek Road in Fall Creek, WI, Saturday, June 26th from 12pm-3pm
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family at this time and online condolences can be made at www.cremationsociety-wi.com .