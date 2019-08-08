Our beloved James (Jim) Harold Johnson passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. We greatly appreciate your love, prayers, and support over this time.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at Generations Agritopia, 2811 E. Agritopia Loop South, Gilbert, AZ 85296 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. It will be held in the Fitness Room at Agritopia.
Jim died peacefully in Gilbert, Arizona. He was 86 years old and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan M. (Barstad) Johnson (Jo). They were together for 63 years. He is surviived by his two sons, Pete and Phil, and his daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Barry King. Pete and his wife, Wendy, have two daughters, Alexandra and Taylor De la Torre and her husband, Mark. Jim is preceded in death by his brothers, Chuck, Duke, Norman, Don, and a sister, Evelyn. He is survived bya sister, Betty.
Jim was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on October 6, 1932, to his loving parents, Ole and Mable Johnson. He graduated from Eau Clare Senior High School and the University of Wisconsin — Eau Claire. He was an accomplished football player in high school and college and was a member of the Hall of Fame of high school football coaches in Wisconsin. He served in th U. S. Navy for four years as a Chief Petty Officer. In addition to being a successful coach, he served as a high school teacher until his retirement in 1993. During his retirement, Jim traveled and played golf, a passion with Jo also as both were “lefties” on the golf course. They also did a little bit of gambling together and, generally, were happy with the experience. Jim was also a voracious reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed being with his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mountain View Lutheran Church, to the attention of Pastor Glenn Zorb, 11002 S. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044, in memory of Jim.