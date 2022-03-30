Jim was born on September 29, 1930, in Brimfield, Illinois. His family moved to Arcola, Illinois, where Jim grew up and graduated from high school.
He spent 2 years at Eureka College and 4 years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After discharge, he returned to Illinois and enrolled at the University of Illinois, where he earned 2 degrees.
In 1959, he moved to Cumberland, Wisconsin, where he taught Junior High School for 30 years. He owned several businesses during his career, the most notable one being Camp Brigadoon, a seasonal summer campground on Beaver Dam Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine King; sisters, Jean Williams and Ary Anderson; four grandchildren, Jenny Thorp (Travis Thorp), Jamie Hunt (Dan Hunt), Samantha Anderson (Dustin Anderson) and Morgan King (Tyler White); nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy King; his two sons, Steven King and David King; and a brother, Ken King.
Jim loved fishing and gardening, and he truly lived his dream life. A celebration of life is to be held at the First Lutheran Church in Cumberland, Wisconsin, on Thursday, March 31st. Visitation is to be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the service is at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cumberland Area Community Food Pantry or Cumberland Education Foundation.