Jim was born on September 29, 1930, in Brimfield, Illinois. His family moved to Arcola, Illinois, where Jim grew up and graduated from high school.

He spent 2 years at Eureka College and 4 years in the United States Navy during the Korean War. After discharge, he returned to Illinois and enrolled at the University of Illinois, where he earned 2 degrees.

In 1959, he moved to Cumberland, Wisconsin, where he taught Junior High School for 30 years. He owned several businesses during his career, the most notable one being Camp Brigadoon, a seasonal summer campground on Beaver Dam Lake.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine King; sisters, Jean Williams and Ary Anderson; four grandchildren, Jenny Thorp (Travis Thorp), Jamie Hunt (Dan Hunt), Samantha Anderson (Dustin Anderson) and Morgan King (Tyler White); nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy King; his two sons, Steven King and David King; and a brother, Ken King.

Jim loved fishing and gardening, and he truly lived his dream life. A celebration of life is to be held at the First Lutheran Church in Cumberland, Wisconsin, on Thursday, March 31st. Visitation is to be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the service is at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cumberland Area Community Food Pantry or Cumberland Education Foundation.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

