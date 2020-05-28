James W. Koller, age 93 of Durand, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Dove Health Care-South in Eau Claire.
Jim was born on September 3, 1926 in Durand. He was the son of Ignatz and Anna (Bauer) Koller. Jim grew up in the Town of Lima and attended Sacred Heart School in Lima. After School, he went to work farming. In his career, in addition to farming Jim worked at Presto Industries, a trucking company in Whitehall and Sanna Dairies among others. Jim married Loretta Snider and together they had seven children and later divorced. In retirement, Jim enjoyed driving around town and visiting with friends. Jim enjoyed tending to his gardens. He always had large gardens and shared his produce with family and friends. Jim liked to go watch his children race and go dancing.
Jim is survived by his children; Sandy (Bob Davis) Winberg of Mondovi, Karen (Duane) Hugdahl of Bullhead City, AZ, Cindy (Roger Lokken) Schlosser of Eleva, Jeff of Eau Claire, Mike (Pam Miller) of Mondovi and Pam (Rod) Dregney of Mondovi, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents, son; Larry, brothers; Erv, Clarence and Ermon Koller and two sisters; Eleanor McMahan and Theresa Sugent.
A Visitation will be 3:00PM-7:00PM Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand. Private family burial will be in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery-Lima in Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
