James (Jim) Krueger of Hilliard, Ohio died April 5, 2019 at the age of 75. James was born in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin to LaVern and Lois (Germain) Krueger. He attended Catholic schools graduating from McDonell High School as a Merit Scholar finalist and then the University of Wisconsin in Eau Claire, excelling in, and majoring in, mathematics. After college Jim joined the U.S. Army and worked as a Disbursing Officer in Alaska. After his service Jim worked as a Financial Controller at various large companies in the lower 48 states including St. Paul, Minnesota; San Diego and San Francisco, California; Reno, Nevada; and Columbus, Ohio.
Jim enjoyed traveling, sports, car shows, music of all kinds, and geocaching, but most of all he enjoyed reading. In his 75 years he read a countless number of books. Jim was also an active member of the local Moose lodge.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, LaVern and his mother, Lois. He leaves behind a brother, Robert and his wife Jovita in Hanford, California; a sister, Patricia Zaborowski in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and various nieces and nephews. Also his beloved dog, Lola.
Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Hilliard Moose Lodge (5370 Grace Street, Hilliard, OH 43026) and the Columbus Humane Society (3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, OH 43026).
A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held at a later date.