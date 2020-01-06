James Landsverk

James Jim B. Landsverk, age 85, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at home.
Jim was born on April 18, 1934 to George and Anna Landsverk in Ada, MN. He was baptized and confirmed at the Grace Lutheran Church in Ada. He graduated from Ada High School in 1952 and then went on to attend St. Olaf’s College from which he graduated with a Bachelor’s in Economics and History in 1956. After graduating from college, he enlisted in the Navy with his brother George and both of them were sent to the Naval Officer Training School in Newport, Rhode Island. After 9 Months of training, Jim was then stationed in San Diego where he was a Gunnery Officer on a destroyer. He was honorably discharged in 1960. After the service, Jim started a career in banking working for American National Bank in St. Paul, MN until his retirement in 1998.
Through mutual friends Jim met his lovely wife Sandy, and they were married on June 28th, 1975. They made their home in Oakdale, MN for 35 years before moving back to Sandy’s hometown of Eau Claire in 2000 and building their retirement home. Jim and Sandy took many long trips every summer, traveling throughout the US and Canada. Jim also enjoyed checking his stocks daily and following the stock market. He also looked forward to family holidays and reunions where he and Sandy got to enjoy the company of family from all over.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Sandy; brothers, George (Carol) of Ft. Collins, CO, and John (Nancy) of Springfield, OR; his sister, Carol (Gordon) Maronde of Omaha, NE; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jim’s family would like to say a very special thank you to the Mayo Clinic Home Health & Hospice and all of their staff for taking such good care of Jim in his time of need.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 2112 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Burial with military honors will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.