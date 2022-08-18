James A. Larson, 73, of Augusta passed away early Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. He was comforted in knowing that he was dearly loved by his wife and family, who were there by his side.
James Arnold Larson, son of Theodore and Lela (Fry) Larson, was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Columbus, WI. He was raised in the Rio area, attended Leeds Elementary School and graduated in 1967 from DeForest High School. Growing up, Jim enjoyed working for several area farmers and used his earnings to buy the latest records. Jim was united in marriage to Linda Frosch of DeForest in 1969. The couple lived in Sun Prairie and Fort Atkinson before moving with their 2 daughters to Augusta in 1980. After their marriage ended, he married Sondra (Silvernail) Waskiewicz on Sept. 23, 1995, and they also made their home in Augusta. While in Southern Wisconsin, Jim was employed at Goodyear Tire Company in Fort Atkinson. He changed career paths by taking a job with Means, which eventually became Aramark. For Aramark he was an exceptional route salesman and was often awarded enjoyable trips that took him throughout the United States and the Bahamas. Jim retired in 2003, which allowed him more time to go hunting and fishing in Wisconsin, the western states and into Canada. One of his most memorable trips was to British Columbia with his brother-in-law, Steve, to hunt moose.
Jim always had time to help family and friends with everyday chores and he especially enjoyed cutting wood with his friends.
Jim will be dearly missed by Sondra, his loving wife of nearly 27 years; 2 daughters, Jody (Steve) Carlson of Osseo and Toni Littlefield of Pocatello, ID; son, Charles (Katherine) Waskiewicz of Eau Claire; 8 grandchildren, Chance (Brandi) Carlson, Colt, and Damon Carlson, Ethan and Ember Stefanic, Kai, Lola and Ophelia Waskiewicz; siblings, Judy Vertz of Portage, WI, Ellen Marty of Woodbury, MN, Alta Stetka of DeForest, WI, Carla Larson of Madison, WI, Pete (Mona) Larson of Portage, WI, John (Laura) Larson of Arkdale, WI, Tom (Deb) Larson of Portage, WI, Jean (Mark) Grimes of Poynette, WI, and Gayle (Gary) Quam of Rio, WI; mother-in-law, Yvonne Silvernail, and sister-in-law, Susan (Steve) Arndt, all of Augusta; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Lela; brother, Jerry Larson; father–in-law, Gerald “Skip” Silvernail; son, Patrick Ousey; and sister-in-law, Sharon Lone.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta. Friends may call Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.