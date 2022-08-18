James A. Larson, 73, of Augusta passed away early Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation. He was comforted in knowing that he was dearly loved by his wife and family, who were there by his side.

James Arnold Larson, son of Theodore and Lela (Fry) Larson, was born Feb. 16, 1949, in Columbus, WI. He was raised in the Rio area, attended Leeds Elementary School and graduated in 1967 from DeForest High School. Growing up, Jim enjoyed working for several area farmers and used his earnings to buy the latest records. Jim was united in marriage to Linda Frosch of DeForest in 1969. The couple lived in Sun Prairie and Fort Atkinson before moving with their 2 daughters to Augusta in 1980. After their marriage ended, he married Sondra (Silvernail) Waskiewicz on Sept. 23, 1995, and they also made their home in Augusta. While in Southern Wisconsin, Jim was employed at Goodyear Tire Company in Fort Atkinson. He changed career paths by taking a job with Means, which eventually became Aramark. For Aramark he was an exceptional route salesman and was often awarded enjoyable trips that took him throughout the United States and the Bahamas. Jim retired in 2003, which allowed him more time to go hunting and fishing in Wisconsin, the western states and into Canada. One of his most memorable trips was to British Columbia with his brother-in-law, Steve, to hunt moose.

