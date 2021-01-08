James Allen Lind died at Mayo Luther hospital on January 6, 2021. He was born in Elmhurst, Illinois and moved to Eau Claire when he was one. James attended Campus school and graduated Memorial High in 1960.
He worked for Western Electric- AT&T from 1961 to 1991 traveling to many job locations in the United States.
James married his wife of 57 years, Gloria Tranmel, on August 8, 1963 at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
During his life James enjoyed hunting and fishing and shot trap at the Rod and Gun Club for many years. He enjoyed raising chickens after his retirement.
James is survived by his wife: Gloria Lind; son: Daniel Lind of Vadnais Heights, MN; daughter: Julie (Randy) Larson of Altoona, WI; grandsons: Damion, Bryce and Hunter Larson; sister: Virginia Sanborn of Tucson, AR; sister-in-law: Donna Van Dreser of Stevens Point, WI; many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Margaret Lind; parents-in-law: John and Margaret Tranmel; brother: Robert Lind; brothers-in-law: Robert Sanborn and Roy Van Dreser; sister-in-law: Jean Hutchens; and grandson: Dillon Larson.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family.