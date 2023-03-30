James Lorenze
The family of James “Jim” Dennis Lorenze is sad to announce his passing. On the evening of March 15, 2023, Jim was called home to Glory; he died peacefully at the age of 80 surrounded by family.
Jim was born on August 29, 1942 in Freeport, Illinois to Leo and Clara (neé Samuelson). He graduated from Freeport High School and went on to attend medical technology school in Minneapolis, MN. He had a long and successful career in pharmaceutical sales, starting with ER Squibb & Sons and retiring from GlaxoSmithKline.
He was a deacon at Christ Church Cathedral for 25 years and particularly enjoyed ministering to the sick and homebound.
He most adored his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed time up north, coffee with “the boys,” a good mystery novel, and drinks and laughs with friends. A long-suffering Bears fan, he supported his wife’s love of the Packers most of the time. Jim never met a stranger and spent his retirement years working as a driver for Ken Vance Motors, capitalizing on his many years spent on the road as a salesman — every new person was just a friend he hadn’t met yet.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra “Deb” (neé Becker); his children; Scott Lorenze, Leah Lorenze, Jullie Purkapile, Katelin “Katie’” Murgado (David), and Kevin Lorenze; as well as his 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several beloved nieces and nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Jerry “Kokie” Griffin; and many dear friends with whom he is undoubtedly enjoying a cocktail in heaven.
He will be remembered for his many “Jim-isms” (most of which are not appropriate for publication) and, above all, his kindness.
The funeral service for Jim will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service, with a gathering of friends and family to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Christ Church Cathedral or the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation (for more information see: www.clfoundation.org/sezary-syndrome).
