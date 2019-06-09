James Magadance, or Larry to people who knew him, joined his best friend and wife, Muriel, on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
He was born on January 31, 1940 to the late Harris J. and Hazel G. (Tuff) Magadance in Mondovi, Wisconsin. Larry married Muriel Ann Winsand on September 3, 1960 at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. Larry was a husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend.
Larry enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, and reading books about the Old West. He loved to share his tricks and talents about gardening and fishing with his children and especially, in his later years, his grandchildren. He was a very intelligent man who worked for UPS in its beginnings, a high school English and Chemistry teacher in Edgar, and later at Uniroyal. He will truly be missed.
He is survived by his daughters, Jamie Meyer (Randy Kottwitz) and Kathy (Bill) Moeller; grandchildren, Dan (Tera) Meyer and Kayla Meyer; great grandchildren, Ezekiel, Everleigh and Everett Meyer; sister-in-law, Kay Magadance; former son-in-law, Dave Meyer; numerous nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Muriel; brother, Fred Magadance; father- and mother-in-law, Andrew and Tillie (Huff) Winsand; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Irene (Ken) Parker, Thelma (Jerry) Paulson, Florence (George) Hardy, Joyce (Lyle) Wensel, Marshall Winsand and Walter (Alice) Winsand.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire) with Pastor Julie Brenden officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Interment will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Feed My People (https://www-fmpfoodbank-org.site.atfni.com/donate/, 2610 Alpine Road, Eau Claire, WI 54703).