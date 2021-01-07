James Matter, “JJ”, 87, of Fairchild, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon January 2, 2021, at Dove Health Care-West, Eau Claire, WI.
Jim was born March 2, 1933, in Menomonie, WI. Son of Joseph and Dorothy (Stoll) Matter. He graduated from Menomonie HS.
Jim was united in marriage to Faith Thunder on July 23, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Fairview, rural Fairchild. The couple lived in Menomonie and St. Paul before moving to Fairchild in 1967. In 1970 the family moved to Augusta, where Jim built their home on Pease Street that they lived in for 30 years (house is still standing) then eventually moving back to Fairchild in 2000.
Jim will be dearly missed by his 5 children, Peter Matter (Jenny Richter), Patricia Matter all of Eau Claire; Pamela (Ronald) Wilber of Green Bay, Perry “Pago” Matter of Augusta, and Penny (Marty) Ybarra of Fairchild; 5 grandchildren, Christian, Katelyn and Madison Wilber, Anthony Ybarra and Julia Wakefield.
Jim retired from Gould Manufacturing in Eau Claire. An avid Packer fan all his life and when the Pack wasn’t playing, his wife and grandchildren were his passion.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph on Nov. 24, 1965; mother Dorothy on Dec. 12, 2010; Faith his loving wife of 52 years on April 18, 2013; infant children, Paul and Hinu; and his sister Clara Kaiser.
A private ceremony will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta on Friday, January 8th with Hokie Clairmont officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring with burial at Fairchild cemetery.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .