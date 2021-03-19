James McLellan

James Berton McLellan, aged 91, passed away on March 13th, 2021 at his home in Glendora, CA. He was born on February 3, 1930 in Eau Claire, WI to Arthur Glenn and Violet Blanche (Johnson) McLellan.
At age two, he went to live with relatives after his mother passed away. At age six, he joined his father and stepmother, Olga (Krszizaniek), on a dairy farm in the town of Otter Creek, near Osseo, WI. He attended Plainview School, a one-room rural school, then Lincoln Hill High in Osseo for two years, then transferring to Waukesha High.
After graduating, he enlisted in the Marine corps for four years, spending two years in Japan and Korea with the First Marine Air Wing during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1952 with the rank of Sergeant.
After discharge from the Marine Corps, he married Beatrice Miller of Eleva, WI. He enrolled at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, receiving a BS degree. Subsequently, he received an MBA degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Southern California.
After UW-Madison, he joined the Wisconsin State Banking Department in Madison as a bank examiner. A few years later, the family moved to Los Angeles. He joined the staff of First Interstate Bank of California, which later merged with Wells Fargo Bank. He retired from the bank as vice president after thirty years of service.
During retirement years, he spent summer months on his hobby farm near Osseo, WI. He also spent three summers volunteering with the American Red Cross and at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. After leaving the farm, he resided in CA for the remainder of his retirement years. He later went on several tours to European countries.
He enjoyed gardening and landscaping, crossword puzzles, photography, reading and Polka Fests, plus an occasional visit back to Wisconsin to visit dear relatives and friends.
He is survived by his children: Colleen (Raul) Sanchez; Jeffrey (Penny); Glenn (Shelley); Kathleen (Gary) La May; Andrew (Donna); and Loren (Kelly) all of California; 10 loving grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Gerald) Marg of New Berlin, WI; plus many loving cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; by his wife Beatrice; by his sisters; Glora and Bonnie; by his stepmother; by his aunts and uncles, and by several cousins.
After a brief memorial service, Cremains will be interred at the National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.