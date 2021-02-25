James “Sonny” Melhus, 98, of Cameron Park, CA, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2021.
James was born August 9, 1922, in Eau Claire, WI, to the late Arthur and Myrtle (Gray) Melhus. James graduated from Logan High School with the Class of 1941. He later joined the US Army, 101 ST Airborne 506TH Headquarters Company, serving in WWII European Theater. James married Valerie Dascher on September 20, 1947. They were blessed with three children. James worked at Lockheed Missile Corp. He was a member of the VFW Post 4046 in Savannah, Tennessee. James enjoyed reading his bible, old Western movies, classic cars, 4-wheeling and camping with his sons.
James is survived by his children, Michael (Barbara) Melhus of Shingle Springs, CA, Steve (Tina) of Ashfork, AZ, and Joan (Steve) Chincarini of Ceres, CA; grandchildren, James Burgess, Julee, Jen and Bryan Melhus, and Stephen Chincarini; and great-grandchildren, Christian, Caleb and Evan Burgess.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Valerie; parents; and two siblings, Dolly Hawn and Andree Vetter.
The family would like to thank all of Jim’s very supportive family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, with Military Honors conducted by VFW Post 305.
