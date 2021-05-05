James “Jim” Metz, 76, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, from Multiple Myeloma.
Jim was born in St. Paul, MN, on February 26, 1945, to the late Frank and Wilhelmina (Gies) Metz. He graduated from Memorial High School with the Class of 1963. He then went on to serve in the US Air Force. He loved poker nights and watching the Dodgers, Badgers and Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Jim (Donna) Metz, Bobbi (Erin) Green, Jon (Christine) Metz; step-children, Anne (Brad) Felton, Jeannette (Mike) Mallet, Jeff (Mary) Moyer, Julie (Tim) Pogodzinski; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Ciepluch; brothers and sisters-in-law; and nieces and nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank and Bill; sister, Joan; step-grandchildren, Brenden and Shania Felton; and step great-granddaughter, Taylor Thompson.
The family would like to thank Dr. P. Tana and the Marshfield Cancer Center family who showed him so much respect and compassion.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church. Military Honors performed by American Legion Posts 53 and 7232.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com