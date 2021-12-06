James (Jim) Howard Miller died in Rice Lake, WI on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at age 87. He was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, March 14, 1934, to Howard and Irma (Zutter). He is survived by his beloved wife, Roselyn (Roz) (Mertes).
Jim attended St. Pat’s (now Regis) High School where he was an all-state athlete in both football and basketball. This was also where he met his wife (Roselyn). His athletic success earned him a scholarship at the University of Wisconsin, where he played varsity football for three years (quarterback and defensive back). He was drafted to the NFL by the Chicago Cardinals—but pursued a business career instead of continuing with football after college.
Most of Jim’s professional career was highlighted by his service as President of Mueller Pipeliners, an upper-Midwest natural gas utility construction company headquartered in the Milwaukee area. His strong business and executive skills helped build the company into a regional leader. He was honored by his peers and elected President of the National Distribution Contractors Association, which he served for many years.
Upon retirement, he and Roz moved back to the Eau Claire area, buying a lake home in Cameron. He and Roz spent most days fishing (think Blue Gills) on Lake Ojaski, along with playing many rounds of golf at area courses. Jim enjoyed fishing (on the open water and ice), golfing (member at Muskego Lakes for many years), and the annual deer hunt. He was a lifetime W-Club member and long-time football season ticket holder. He would have preferred being on the sideline (coaching) than being in the stands at Camp Randall.
Jim had a big family and nine siblings: John (deceased), Joe, Jerome, Fred, Dave, Jeffrey (deceased), Judy (Norley), Jeanne (Novacek) and Joyce Price (deceased).
He and Roz were parents to six wonderful children: Lynn Puia (George), Peter (Cindy), Joseph (Karen), Mary Gillespie (Keith), Michael (Susan), and James (Mary). He has twelve grandchildren: Michael, Natalie, Leanna, Ryan, Mark, Emily, Bradley, Daniel, Amanda, Stephanie, Matthew, and Eric. The great grandchildren count is at 17 and growing.
Services, including a Catholic mass, are planned for 12 noon, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Peters Catholic Church in Cameron. Lunch will follow. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard Funeral Home (Rice Lake) is coordinating the services.
To plant a tree in memory of James Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.