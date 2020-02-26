James Moss

James Allen Moss passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side Monday, February 24, 2020. Jim fought cancer and diabetic complications with strength and courage for 3 years.
Jim was born February 10, 1947 to Lawrence and Dorothy (Thompson) Moss in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in May of 1966 and spent a year in Vietnam specializing in aircraft. He was honorably discharged in May 1968. He worked for Pope & Talbot for many years and his health forced him to retire in 1992. In his younger years you could find him playing hockey, and hunting or fishing with his dear friend Larry or close cousin David. The family “cottage” on Cornell Lake was one of his favorite places to spend time with family, and his children and grandchildren loved feeding the fish bread from the dock. In recent years, Jim & Jean found country living near the Village of Colfax to be their comfortable place where they built new friendships with the locals who have become their treasured dear friends.
Jim is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jean (Freid) Moss; daughter, Janelle Kexel; son, Travis; granddaughter, Cara; great-grandchildren, Nicole and Hayden; step children, Jennifer Meyer and Teresa (Dan) Lunderville; step grandchildren, Jenna, Josie, Jase, Kaytlynn and Brooke; great-grand-stepchild, Ryker; and step son, Jason Nichols and his son Tyler.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Dorothy Moss; daughter, Kelly Jo (2006); and in-laws, Ernie and Orma Freid.
Jim was an honest, soft spoken man whose impressionable wit and wisdom will always be remembered and admired. The family would like to especially thank Mayo Clinic Health Systems Menomonie dialysis and friends of Colfax for their care and support.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Colfax United Methodist Church, 501 Cedar St. in Colfax, with Pastor Craig Conklin officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.