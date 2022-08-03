Mueller.jpg

James “Butch” F. Mueller, 76, of Eau Claire, died suddenly on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at his residence.

James was born November 27, 1945 in Eau Claire, the son of Edward and Eileen (Streit) Mueller. James worked for the family business at Mueller Services until he served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1966 – 1971.

