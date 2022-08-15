James Henry Nelson, 79, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, after a long illness, on August 9, 2022, at Mayo Luther Hospital Eau Claire. Jim was born on September 29, 1942, the son of James Henry Nelson Sr. and Irene (Ahneman) Nelson. Jim grew up on the west side of Eau Claire, attending Eau Claire Memorial High School. After High School, Jim joined the U.S. Army. He continued to serve as an Army Reservist for eight years. Jim also attended Madison Area Technical College.

Jim married his wife Sandra Bahr, on June 2, 1962. They recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Jim was a talented artist, working as a commercial artist at Johnson Litho Graphics for over 40 years. Jim and Sandy made their home in Eau Claire while raising their two daughters, Sheila and Shari. Jim was a long time member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and the George B Wheeler #351 Masonic Lodge. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending his children and grandchildren’s many sporting events and activities. Jim and Sandy spent their years together camping and traveling throughout the country. Jim has touched many lives and will be greatly missed by his family and all his friends.

