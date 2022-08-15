James Henry Nelson, 79, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, after a long illness, on August 9, 2022, at Mayo Luther Hospital Eau Claire. Jim was born on September 29, 1942, the son of James Henry Nelson Sr. and Irene (Ahneman) Nelson. Jim grew up on the west side of Eau Claire, attending Eau Claire Memorial High School. After High School, Jim joined the U.S. Army. He continued to serve as an Army Reservist for eight years. Jim also attended Madison Area Technical College.
Jim married his wife Sandra Bahr, on June 2, 1962. They recently celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Jim was a talented artist, working as a commercial artist at Johnson Litho Graphics for over 40 years. Jim and Sandy made their home in Eau Claire while raising their two daughters, Sheila and Shari. Jim was a long time member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd and the George B Wheeler #351 Masonic Lodge. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and attending his children and grandchildren’s many sporting events and activities. Jim and Sandy spent their years together camping and traveling throughout the country. Jim has touched many lives and will be greatly missed by his family and all his friends.
Jim Nelson is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandy, daughters, Sheila (Steve) Seybold and Shari (Tom) Hougan; Grandchildren Sara (Jeff) Kawell, Chris (Carrie) Gibbs, Erin Seybold (Ramsey Meigs), Kate Seybold (Jake Hauschild), Max Hougan, Ty Hougan, Abby Hougan (Ehren Rudolph), and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janet (Nelson) Webb.
The family wishes to thank all of the staff at Prairie Point Rehabilitation and Mayo Luther Hospital’s Critical Care Unit for their kindness and exceptional care.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 am at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd located at 1120 Cedar Street in Eau Claire, with the Pastor Josh Toufar officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home at 814 1st Avenue in Eau Claire and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery following the funeral service with a horse drawn carriage procession. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion 53 & 7235 at the cemetery.
