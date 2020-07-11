James (Jim) A. Nohr, 83, of Cornell, WI passed away early Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020. Jim was born on January 02, 1937 to Arthur H. Nohr Jr. and Margaret Klein Nohr in Barton, WI.
He grew up on a little farm near Kohlsville, WI. He served in the U.S. Military (Army Reserves and active Navy) for six years , 1956-1958 in the Army and 1958-1962 in the Navy. He married Colleen McDermott in 1961, and they moved to Montana for a few years where he worked as a ranch hand and hunting guide before returning to Wisconsin. They moved to Cornell and established Nohr-Way ranch, where he and his family lived and farmed for 50+ years. Jim was also a logger and a trucker, always working hard to provide for his family. He loved to farm, log, hunt, fish, camp, and travel to the mountains— most of all he loved God and his savior Jesus Christ. He served the Lord with his life; as a Gideon, a church Deacon and Sunday School teacher, and in the way he loved his family and neighbors.
He deeply loved his family and is survived by his wife, Colleen; his four children: Heidi (Bob) Hoekstra, Robert (Jody) Nohr, Loralie (Paul) Wallerius, and Paul (Geri) Nohr; as well as his 19 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; his brother John (Cheryl) Nohr and sister Marita (Charles) Kaehler, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Margaret, his brother Bob, sister Sandy Woodis, and two infant grandchildren Jonathan and Joshua Nohr. He has left us all with an amazing legacy of faith, hope and love. He will be greatly missed!
A visitation service, open to the public, will be held on Monday, July 13th, at the Bloomer Assembly of God church from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. A private funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 14th for the family only. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Cornell Cemetery on Tuesday, July 14th at 12:30 pm. Flowers and condolences may be sent to the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home 220 S. 7th St. Cornell, WI. 54732
Memorials may be sent to Colleen Nohr, 1881 Willow Creek Pkwy, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
The family wishes to thank the Chippewa Manor staff for their loving care and devotion to Jim for these past few years.
Due to the health and safety for everyone who may be attending the services, Social Distancing, very minimal contact and face coverings are very strongly recommended.