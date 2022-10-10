Jim O Updated.jpg

James “Jim” Robert Oliver, age 84 of Eau Claire, Wisconsin died on Saturday October 8, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jim was born August 30, 1938, on a farm in Princeton Township near Long Siding, Mille Lacs County, MN. He was the son of Robert and Alvina (Forster) Oliver. He lived on a farm in Greenbush Township, Mille Lacs County, MN, for most of his formative years.

