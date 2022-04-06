James (Jim) F. Olson, age 87, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born September 18, 1934, in Eau Claire, WI, to Vernon and Isabel Olson.
He attended Eau Claire Senior High School and served in the U.S. Navy — spending four years aboard the USS BOXER during the Korean War — and was employed by and retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
He was survived by his sister, Sandra Perkins; his children, Michael Olson, Kim Olson, Jamie Foss, Meghan Walley, Dylan Olson and Dominic Olson; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Isabel Olson; and his sisters, Paula Hartley and Joyce Bocksell.
At Jim’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
