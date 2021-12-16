James M. Olson passed away peacefully on Monday, November 29th, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born on April 3, 1943 in Crosby, North Dakota to Helen and Harry Olson, plus step-dad Herb Marcy.
James Olson bravely served in the military during Vietnam. He loved to work with wood and make all kinds of different crafts. James spent 40 plus years in Royal Rangers helping and training many different men and boys. He was also an active member at Calvary Baptist Church. James died after a hard fought battle when he fell and broke his hip. As he spent his time in the nursing home, his love for coloring grew. He colored many pictures, which were either handed out to the people in the home, or kept by family.
James is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Victoria Olson, and is lovingly remembered by his children: Carrie, Jenny, Duane, Kimberley, and Joshua; his many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and his sisters Carol, Mary Ann, and Janet.
Visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 3036 Epiphany Ln, Eau Claire, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 9 am to 11 am. Service will be held at 11 am at the church on Tuesday with lunch to follow.
