James Arthur O’Neill Jr. (1959-2021)
James O’Neill passed away October 21, 2021 at home in Sugar Land, Texas. He is survived by his wife Lilia O’Neill; stepchildren Sarah Carter & son Braden; Scott Hill & wife Rosie. He is also survived by his mother Mary Baumgaertner (Eau Claire, WI), sisters Maureen (O’Neill) Erickson and husband Jeff (Lodi, CA), Margaret A. O’Neill (Brooklyn Park, MN), Jeanne M. O’Neill (Mpls, MN), and Kathleen (O’Neill) Kerr and husband Robert (Friendswood, TX), and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father James A. O’Neill Sr.
James was born April 15, 1959 in Warren, Minnesota and lived the first few years of his life on grandpa O’Neill’s dairy farm in Wilson, Wisconsin until moving to Eau Claire where he attended Sacred Heart & St. Patrick’s Elementary schools and Regis High School.
James was a true entrepreneur, a master of creating successful businesses/organizations. He wanted to make the world a better place and founded “STARskaters” non-profit which provided on-ice experiences for individuals with disabilities through its Sled Hockey and SkateTherapy programs. One of his greatest joys in life was his volunteer work within this non-profit and working as an ice hockey Official for USA Hockey in Houston for 24 years. He refereed, played, officiated and organized tournaments in Houston/Sugar Land.
After high school James graduated from Brown Institute in Minneapolis and started out in broadcasting working at stations in Phoenix, Tucson, Rochester, and La Crosse. He also worked as VP of Regional Operations at Metro Networks, VP of Product Development at Westwood One, and SmartRoute Systems.
He received the 1982 Billboard Magazine “Personality of The Year” award for his broadcasting syndication and entertainment endeavors. He founded several organizations including 1-800 Drivers, and his own Internet company “Rarity Communications” to provide Internet service at his house on the lake. He enjoyed creating television and radio commercials as Chief Creative Officer at “Lone Star Sound & Video Productions”.
James’ current position was CEO at GEWI North America where he worked in Operations, Broadcasting, Software, Software, Creative Services since 2008. He was also on the Tourism Development Advisory Committee in Galveston and on the Committee at Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees.
His latest ventures were the Galveston Experience company & Galveston Ghost Bus Tours. His wife Lilia was his partner in the businesses and they enjoyed operating tours and running the beachfront store. James loved his cabin, kayaking with family and friends, walking the beach in Galveston with his wife Lilia and traveling the world.
He was a loyal and dear husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, nephew, cousin and true friend.
Memorial services will be held at Sugar Land Mortuary November 5, 2021, 5:00 pm. Link to view live stream: https://slmortuary.com/james-jim-oneill/
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to STARskaters at starskaters.org.