James A. Peterson passed away at the Neighbors of Dunn County Nursing Home on December 7, 2020, at the age of 85.
Jim was born in Stanley, WI on July 13, 1935, son of Martin and Grace (Erickson) Peterson. Jim graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1953. After graduating, he went to work for his father as a carpenter, building many homes in the Putnam Heights area of Eau Claire. On August 25, 1956, Jim married Roberta (Bobbie) Gunderson. They were married for 26 years, and their union was blessed with four beautiful children: Mark, Linda, Jamie, and Paul.
In 1957 Jim founded the Overhead Door Company of Eau Claire where he was owner and operator until selling the business in 1975. Jim and his family then moved to Minocqua, WI. He purchased the old Minocqua train depot and restored it to a beautiful retail space. Jim returned to the Eau Claire area in the 1980s, eventually moving to a beautiful lake home that he restored on Island Lake in New Auburn. He continued showcasing his homebuilding and renovating talents in numerous homes and businesses for many years. Jim spent the later years of his life residing at Mount Washington Home and finally moving to The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, playing cribbage, 500, and was an avid Packers fan. His sense of humor will always be remembered by all of the “Jimisms” the family loves to recall and repeat.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Martin and Grace Peterson; sister Noreen Holm and brother-in-law Lyle Holm; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jim is survived by his children: Mark Peterson of Big Sky, Montana; Linda Sletner of Chippewa Falls; Jamie (Keith) Krista of Menomonie; and Paul (Alison) Peterson of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Joseph Peterson, Lindsey Sletner, Joseph Sletner, Benjamin (Casi) Peterson, Casey (Dustin) Park, Hannah (John) Gilbertson, William Peterson, and Thomas Peterson; great-grandchildren: Colton, Cora, & Ryleigh Park, Eleanor & Quincy Peterson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim is also survived by his ex-wife Bobbie Peterson, with whom he remained wonderful friends as they enjoyed their family together.
The family would like to express their appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family, and a private family service is to be held on Friday, December 11, 2020. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.