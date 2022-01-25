James K. Pickerign, age 87, of Knapp, WI passed away Monday, January 24, 2022 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI.
He was born March 27, 1934 in Eau Galle, WI to Leo and Bernice (Hoyt) Pickerign. As a child he moved with his parents to the Wheeler WI area where he attended school.
Jim worked on the family farm in the Town of Hay River, Dunn Co. WI until the age of 18 when he entered the U.S. Army serving as a cook.
After his military service, Jim married Evelyn Grutt on Oct. 20, 1956 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie.
They lived in Waukesha, WI for a few years while Jim worked at the Waukesha Foundry. They then moved to Minneapolis, MN where they lived for ten years, and Jim worked as a certified welder. They also lived in Baldwin, WI before moving to Knapp where Jim hauled scrap metal to Toys Scrap in Eau Claire, WI until retiring.
In his younger years, Jim enjoyed camping with his family. He always enjoyed the time he spent in his garage, putzing around, working on cars and fixing things. Jim had a good sense of humor. He also enjoyed taking walks and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his children, Jeffrey (Lori) Pickerign, Greg Pickerign (Cindy Marun), David (Ellen) Pickerign, Teri (Jason) Brittain; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Joy Joann (George) Aebly, Audrey Leach, Judy Fawcett, Sharon Evenson, Karen Helland; one brother Roger (Deon) Pickerign; sisters-in-law, Gladys, Carol and Lee Pickerign; he is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leo Jr, Bruce, Jack, Robert and Darrel Pickerign; sister-in-law Lorraine Pickerign; brothers-in-law, Jule Leach, Robert Fawcett, Maurice Evenson and Ken Helland.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Teresa Pejsa officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Hay River Cemetery in the Town of Hay River, Dunn Co. WI.