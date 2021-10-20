James Walter Pinch, age 74, of Menomonie, WI passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.
He was born Oct. 31, 1946 in Menomonie, WI to Howard and Dottie (Vernon) Pinch. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1965.
On May 22, 1971, Jim married Betty (Kadinger) Herrick. They had 50 wonderful years together. Jim and Betty ran Dottie’s Tap in Menomonie, WI from 1975 to 1983 (everyone knew it as Pinch’s). He worked for Tri-Mart for 20 years and then worked at Exit 45 for the last couple of years.
Jim loved to golf and hang out at Menomonie Golf and Country Club. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers and you sure knew when they were losing.
Jim is survived by his wife, Betty; one daughter, Tanya (Craig) Kuehn of Mayville, WI; three stepchildren, Tim (Tammi) Herrick of Chippewa Falls, Tom (Connie) Herrick of Janesville, WI and Tammy Herrick (Clarence) of Bruce, WI; five grandkids, Derek, Kaleigh, Logan, Dawson and Austin; three step-grandkids, Mark, Thomas and Marji; one sister, Patricia Price of Menomonie, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Howard “Butch” Pinch.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Celebrant Teresa Pejsa officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.