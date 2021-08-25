James K. Poeschel, age 68 of Durand, formerly of Menomonie, died Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire with his family by his side.
Jim was born March 29, 1953 in Durand. He was the son of Kenneth and Maxine (Glaus) Poeschel, he grew up in the town of Lima, attended Sacred Heart School in Lima and graduated from Durand High School in 1971. After high school, Jim drove milk truck for Drier Trucking and then worked at Safeway Foods in Durand. Jim then took a job at 3M in Menomonie and moved to the City of Menomonie where he worked for over 30 years. After retirement, Jim moved back to the home farm, where he remained the rest of his life. In retirement, Jim worked part time at Parts City in Durand.
Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He also liked going to car shows around the area and antique tractors.
Jim is survived by his sisters, Shirley (Jim) Klein of Plum City, Tammy (Jeff) Arneson of Mondovi; brother-in-law, Tony Albrecht of Winona, MN; nieces and nephews, Todd (Michelle) Poeschel of Nelson, TJ (Sarah) Poeschel of Durand, Jessica Klein of Eau Claire, Jennifer Klein of Inver Grove Heights, MN and Dan (Shane) Klein of Bloomington, MN and Chris Arneson and Caitlin Arneson, both of Mondovi; great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Al (Pat) Poeschel and Marcia Albrecht.
Memorial Services will be 1:00PM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand. Rev. Timothy Reither will officiate. Burial will be in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery-Lima. Visitation will be from 11:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home on Saturday.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.