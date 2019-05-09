James Printz

James Donald Printz, 84, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away at home with family at his side on Monday, May 6, 2019. James was born June 19, 1934, and grew up in Amherst Junction, Wisconsin. Following high school, he started working for Western Electric in 1953. He took a short leave from Western Electric from 1957-1959 serving in the U.S. Army, and was honorably discharged in 1963. Upon his return to civilian life, he resumed his position as an installer for Western Electric.
He married Rita Roback on July 11, 1959, in Stevens Point, WI. Together they raised three sons in Eau Claire, WI. Jim retired from AT&T after 37 years of service.
Jim is survived by his sons, Mark (Debbie) Printz of Jacksonville, Florida, Kevin Printz (Laura Morgan) of Marshfield, WI, and Steven (Angie) Printz of Eau Claire; his five grandchildren, Heather, Sarah, Collin, Mitchell, and Lucas. He is further survived by brothers, William Printz Jr., Richard Printz, Robert Printz, and many close friends, including his special girlfriend, Shirley Penny.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Rita Printz; his father, William Printz Sr., and his mother, Hildegard Printz.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt with his sons, grandchildren, and friends. He has been an active member of the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club since 1973. He especially loved spending time with his family at his cabin on Potato Lake. Jim enjoyed watching his grandson’s sporting events and was a very loyal Packer, Badger, and Brewer fan. During the last few years, Jim treasured his time with Shirley dancing, traveling, spending time with friends, and going to dinner together.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI, with Deacon Robert Chittendon officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the Celebration of Life Center. Entombment will follow the service at Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Eau Claire.
Memorials in Jim’s name are preferred to the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club, 801 Schoettl Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. Online condolences may be express at chippewavalleycremation.com.