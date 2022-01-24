James Pulkrabek

James Glenn Pulkrabek, 63, passed away on January 6th, 2022, at 11:22pm. His family was at his side for his final moments, at Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, as he died of complications from Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).
He is survived by his wife Barbara, his son Nathaniel, Nathaniel’s wife Cristina, their son Otto James Eugene and his daughter Nicole Pulkrabek Mckenzie. James is also survived by his sister Jerry (Scott) Wall, his brothers David (Carol) and Kevin (Marie) and his many nieces and nephews.
There will be a military service held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery on May 11, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at a place to be determined.
James (Jim to most & Jamie to his wife), was born in Hennepin, Minnesota on July 25, 1958, to parents Duane Francis Pulkrabek and Mae Ardys Gruett. He grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Graduated with honors in Trouble Making from Regis Catholic High School.
Jim enlisted the Navy in 1976, working as an Airman in Rota, Spain. This is also where he met his beautiful wife Barbara Jean Houser. After just one date they were living together (“in sin”) and after just a year and a half, committed to sharing their lives together. They were married in 1979 on the Rock of Gibraltar.
After being honorably discharged from active duty in 1979, he followed his wife serving in the Navy. After the birth of Nathan and Nicole in Maine, the family made its way to Hawaii, Ohio, Guam and Hawaii again before settling in Palmer, Alaska in 2001.
Jim was very dedicated and hard-working his entire life, he became a carpenter, pounding nails in Maine, worked in housing maintenance and construction in Hawaii and Ohio, quality control and project management in Guam, Hawaii and Alaska and eventually became the Alaska Regional Manager for NorthWind Group, a construction and environmental firm. He loved his work, his colleagues and customers.
Jim enjoyed the outdoors of Alaska; hunting, fishing, skiing, snow machining and shooting. He was a 2nd Amendment advocate and a gun enthusiast. He also enjoyed woodworking, gardening, throwing the ball for his dog Sophie or riding his lawnmower or tractor with his grandson Otto on his lap. He especially liked spending time with his family and friends.
He was funny, thoughtful, generous, loyal, and honest, and will be forever missed.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation at (https://www.mds-foundation.org) or to the NRA Foundation at (https://www.nrafoundation.org/donate/).