James Rohlik passed away peacefully on December 20, 2021 due to complications related to cancer. He was surrounded by love poured out to him by family and his legacy will be honored by all who knew him.
Jim was born to parents James and Ethel on September 16, 1954 in Shell Lake, Wisconsin. Being the baby boy among 4 sisters, he led a childhood of adventure while exploring the woods and lake, enjoying his involvement in Boy Scouts, playing baseball, running a paper route, and spending time with friends.
After graduation, he earned a Business degree from UW-Eau Claire and remained in town, setting down new roots and starting a family. He became employed at Walgreens and eventually took on the role as store manager at the Birch Street location. When Walgreens merged their 2 stores in town, Jim made the transition to SignArt where he worked the remainder of his career as a sales consultant.
While he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending time with loved ones above all else. Some of the many activities that made him happy included being at the deer shack, walleye fishing, playing cards, watching baseball, taking naps, woodworking, reading, singing in the church choir, and playing with his grandkids. He was very generous with his life, enjoying opportunities to help others and donate his time. In his happiest moments, he would be seen surrounded by friends and family, enjoying a meal, telling stories, and laughing. If those around him were enjoying themselves, he felt his greatest satisfaction.
Jim is survived by his wife Brenda, two sons, Will (Sarah) Rohlik and Charlie (Diana) Rohlik, stepchildren Brandy (Mick) Navratil, Windy Santa Cruz and John Santa Cruz, as well as grandchildren Nolan, Amelia, Mallory, Audrey, and Greyson. He is also survived by his loving sisters Ruth Ann (Mick) Hoar, Bobbi (Gene) Vavra, Shannon (Robert) Tobin, Eloise (Phil) Sylla and many loving nieces and nephews.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him, and he wanted to be remembered with smiles, laughter, and love. In lieu of flowers, consider honoring his memory by spending time with someone you love, enjoying a cup of coffee, watching a sunrise, listening to the sounds of nature, singing a song, or making someone laugh.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire, WI 54703, with a luncheon to follow the service. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with arrangements.