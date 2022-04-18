James A. Rubenzer, “Jim,” 75, of Hammond WI, died Thursday March 24, 2022 at his home.
Jim was born January 1947 in Chippewa Falls to Louise St. Aubin and Allen Rubenzer. He graduated from McDonell High School in 1965 and UW-Eau Claire with a BA Degree. In August 1969 he married Judith A. Loiselle in Chippewa.
In 1966, Jim enlisted in the Marine Corps for four years achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant and received a “Meritorious Mast” for Administrative Proficiency. He served in the Vietnam War doing two tours of duty in Da Nang and Chu Lai. “Semper Fi”
He was employed by Kmart as Assistant Manager; a Supervisor at Land O’ Lakes in Eau Claire and Clear Lake. He then worked in the Petroleum Division for CHS (Cenex) Petroleum in Inver Grove Heights, MN and Kansas City, MO.
Jim enjoyed socializing, his hobby farm and horses, dogs, cats, hunting, fishing, boating, music, cards and traveling. At age 71 he joined a boxing gym and loved boxing.
He was a member of The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans, Chippewa County Genealogical Society and Historical Society.
He is survived by his wife Judith; Aunts Donna Peterson, Ruth Ann St. Aubin, Darlene Wright and many nieces and nephews. “Daddy Jim” was loved, respected and will be missed by his two Jamaican families. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Sandra Martinson and his “twin” Judith Graham; his brothers Jeffrey Rubenzer and Russell Rubenzer.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on April 22, 2022 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Street, Baldwin, WI 54002, with a gathering held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at a future date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.