James Rude

James Julius Rude passed away on April 3, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, MN. Jim was born on May 18, 1941 in Eau Claire, WI to parents Julius & Marjorie Rude. He graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire and UW–Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s Degree.

