James “Jim” J. Ryan, 68 of Fall Creek passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home.
Jim was born on August 28, 1951 to John and Mary (Rolland) Ryan in Eau Claire. He graduated in 1970 from Memorial High School. After Jim married Karen Gorski on May 12, 1979, they moved to Fall Creek. In his youth, Jim was a competitive speed skater at Boyd Park, and with his continued drive for competition, he joined the Augusta Bass Anglers Club in 1991 and was a member for 15 years. Jim worked for the Village of Fall Creek for over 30 years and was also a member of the Fall Creek Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years. He was an avid Wisconsin Badger Football Fan and loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. With a generous heart like no other, Jim was devoted to his family, friends, and cared deeply for all people he crossed paths with. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Jim is survived by his wife, Karen Ryan; son, Matt Ryan (Andie Christianson); sisters, Penny (Ken) Sjoquist and Amy (Jim) Eckwright; brother, Patrick (Kaysie) Ryan; brother-in-law, Allan (Ava) Gorski; and several nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Ryan; and brothers, Tom and Michael Ryan.
A visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.