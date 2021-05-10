James W. Scholfield Sr., age 96, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
He was born June 30, 1924 in Sherman Township to Harry and Mildred (Moore) Scholfield. Jim graduated from Menomonie High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947 and the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1952.
On Dec. 31, 1949, Jim married Avis Kirkland. They were married 68 years.
Jim worked for Local Union 317 for 27 years.
Jim was a member of the United Methodist Church. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1039 and also belonged to the American Legion and Disabled American Vets. He served on the Honor Guard for over 30 years. One of his fondest memories was attending Freedom Honor Flight – LaCrosse with his daughter, Dawn in May of 2017. He was very proud of being a W.W.II and Korean War Veteran. He loved to fish, hunt, garden and play Euchre. He gardened well into his 90’s and his garden was always amazing. He and Avis wintered in Moore Haven, FL for over a decade. They also camped at Gordon Flowage and Lake Wabagasset at Mort’s Marina in Amery for many years and developed many lifelong friendships. Jim was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Menomonie High School football team.
Jim is survived by two children, Dawn (Mark) O’Brien of Centreville, VA and James Scholfield Jr. of Menomonie, WI; two grandchildren, Katie and Eric and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Avis; parents, Harry and Mildred Scholfield; brothers, Wayne, Melvin, Gordon, Carol and Harry; and his sister Betty Wolske Kannel.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Adoray Home Health Care and Hospice and his nurse Nicole for the loving care he was given the last year.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation be made to Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard c/o Chris Hamm, 1301 Knapp, St. Menomonie, WI 54751.
A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Froen Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI with military honors by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. There will be a luncheon to follow at Dean and Sue’s Bar. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
