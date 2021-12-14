James Delton Seidling, 56, passed away on November 24, 2021, at his home in Eau Claire, Wisconsin of natural causes. Jim was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on March 7, 1965. Jim attended Regis HS and then served in the US Army Reserves and earned an Honorable Discharge. Jim went on to live in Hudson, WI for many years and then recently moved back to Eau Claire. He worked in a variety of businesses, including in the restaurant and bar industry, home construction and building supply sales.
Jim’s greatest pride was being the father to Anastasia, a student at Normandale College in Bloomington, MN. As a teenager Jim was a long-time member of the Sundowners drum and bugle corps, where he traveled the nation as part of Eau Claire’s musical ambassadors, earning national awards and recognition.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Anastasia Lindquist-Johnson; brothers, Randy (Jeri) Seidling and Patrick (Tamee) Seidling; and sister, Lisa Devine.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Norman J. Seidling and Gretchen A. Seidling and his brother, Mark Seidling.
A celebration of Life Prayer Service will be held at 4:00pm on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Smith Funeral Chapel. A Visitation will follow until 7:00 pm. Private inurnment will take place on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Seidling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.